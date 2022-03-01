Earlier in the month, we got a new Sharon Van Etten track, “Porta.” Now, Van Etten has followed that up with “Used To It,” which was written at the same time Van Etten was in talks to compose a score for the HBO documentary Baby God (which ultimately fell through), about a fertility specialist who impregnates women with his own sperm. In addition, we’re getting a video featuring dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick and directed by Van Etten’s bandmate and musical director Charley Damski. “Together, they helped me convey the feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on,” Van Etten says.

Van Etten adds of the experience:

Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology. I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.

Watch and listen to “Used To It” below, where you can also find Van Etten’s extensive tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 – 03/05 – Cancún, MX @ One Big Holiday !

04/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theatre ~

04/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ~

04/24 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival

05/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna ^#

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – München, DE @ Muffathalle ^%

06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof ^% Tue. Jun. 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle ^%

06/09 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded &

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal, Djurgarden &

06/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen &

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol ^%

06/14 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal ^% Wed. Jun. 15 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^%

06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy ^%

06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^%

06/19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds ^%

06/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland ^%

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^%

06/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts * Fri. Jul. 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

08/03 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

08/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

08/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

08/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

! = with My Morning Jacket

~ = with Mia Joy

& = with The National

^ = Darkness Fades Tour

# = with The Weather Station

% = with L’Rain

* = The Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, & Spencer.