Yesterday, Sharon Van Etten’s breakthrough Tramp turned 10. Now she’s back with something new. Aside from last year’s Angel Olsen collab “Like I Used To,” it’s the first new original Van Etten composition we’ve heard since 2020. It’s called “Porta.”

Van Etten wrote “Porta” in 2020, when she was one of her “lowest lows.” “For most of my adult life I have struggled with bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms, and I sometimes let those dark moments get the best of me,” she explained in a press release. “During this time I felt very dissociated. Not connected to my body and I felt out of control.” This prompted her to contact her friend Stella Cook, a pilates instructor. Van Etten continued:

I was seeking a friend, someone to talk to who understands what finding the core means but also knows what my weaknesses are and can help me work around them and find my other strengths. I knew I was entering a no judgment zone and I needed to be held accountable for my actions and Stella helped me step up. We would meet once a week on Zoom, have a catch up on life over a quick coffee and then get to work. Then, a day or two later she would send another video my way so I had something to work towards the end of the week. She was encouraging, but not pushy. If life got in the way, I didn’t feel like I let her down — but I loved our sessions. I looked forward to them. I started feeling closer to her, and closer to myself, and it helped things seem hopeful. And I just wanted to share that with the world. Instead of the darkness. Instead of my fears. My message is to work through them. Even when it’s hard. Even when it hurts. Reach out. Reach out to that friend who helps you reach out towards yourself.

Along with the previously announced Wild Hearts Tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten has also announced a European tour called Darkness Fades. Those new European dates are below:

05/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna

06/05 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

06/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

06/14 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal

06/15 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy Leeds

06/21 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street