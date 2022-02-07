In the fall of 2010, Sharon Van Etten released her sophomore album, the slyly titled Epic. A brief but resounding collection of songs, it ended up being a transitional era for her — moving away from the depictions of an abusive relationship in her earliest work, towards everything that came next. If people came across the album, it left its mark on them. One of those people was Justin Vernon, who ended up covering its closing track “Love More” with Aaron and Bryce Dessner. Somewhere in all of that, Van Etten and Aaron began talking about working together. Out of Epic, the groundwork was laid for what would become Van Etten’s proper breakthrough. That album, Tramp, arrived 10 years ago today.

This was a hectic era for both Van Etten and Dessner. Van Etten toured extensively behind Epic, and Dessner was busy with a post-High Violet the National, the band continuing their steady ascent to the top of the indie world. In between their respective stints on the road, the two got together at Dessner’s backyard studio in Ditmas Park. On and off for over a year, they tweaked and fleshed out the songs that would become Tramp.

It’s sort of bizarre to think of the circumstances of Tramp now, 10 years later. Dessner, now actually mainstream-famous after producing multiple Taylor Swift albums, was just starting to really try his hand as a producer. Like many of his earlier forays outside the National, there was a different dynamic at play — a musician who was slightly more established trying to shine a light on songwriters he believed in. Van Etten, of course, soon became one of her generation’s indie luminaries as well, but was still a lesser-known artist going into the album. When you know what each has done since, there’s almost a scrappy quality to Tramp, two musicians figuring out new approaches out side-by-side.

In the arc of Van Etten’s career, though, that’s not how Tramp functioned. The album was fuller, bigger, bolder, more intricate than anything she had done before. There were proper rock songs, from ragged opener “Warsaw” to the fervent churn of “Serpents” almost picking up where Epic’s “Peace Signs” left off. There were also many songs that perfected the folk-tinged indie of Van Etten’s earlier albums, showcasing her melodic sensibility better than ever before. “Give Out” and “We Are Fine” both pull off a sort of magic trick, the way Van Etten’s vocal cadences tend to be long and winding — like you can hear her reaching deep down to pull this out — and then resolving in melodies that will just wreck you. Van Etten had written catchy songs before; Epic, at least, still boasts some of her classics. But at every turn, Tramp found her elevating her craft, whether in the lilting prettiness of “Leonard” or the twinkling outro of “I’m Wrong.”