Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Announce The Wild Hearts Tour

Last year, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen put out a great collaborative single, “Like I Used To,” which they proceeded to perform together on late-night talk shows and at select festivals. Van Etten and Olsen are now joining forces yet again to hit the road together on what they’re calling The Wild Hearts Tour, and they’re bringing along Julien Baker for the ride.

All three artists are being billed as co-headliners, and Spencer. will serve as the opening act. The tour kicks off in July and, save for dates at Massey Hall in Toronto and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, all the venues are outside. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (1/14) at 10AM local time. Here are quotes from Olsen, Baker, and Van Etten:

“I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer., Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.”

– Angel Olsen “Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night. I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

– Julien Baker “Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer.. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

– Sharon Van Etten

And here are the dates:

07/21 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

07/22 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

07/23 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

07/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/03 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10 Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/15 Shelburne, VT @ The Greet at Shelburne Museum *

08/16 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

08/21 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

* = with Spencer.