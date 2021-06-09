Watch Angel Olsen & Sharon Van Etten’s Perform “Like I Used To” For The First Time On Fallon

News June 9, 2021 9:26 AM By Tom Breihan

A couple of weeks ago, indie rock peers Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten got together to release the surging, triumphant duet “Like I Used To.” Last night, the world got to see the two of them singing the song together. As musical guests on The Tonight Show, Olsen and Van Etten performed “Like I Used To” live for the first time.

Olsen and Van Etten didn’t make the trek to Fallon’s studio for the performance. Instead, they taped it at the LA club Zebulon, without a live audience. The two singers played with a live band that included drummer Rhys Hastings and guitarist Emily Elhaj, from Olsen’s backing band, as well as Van Etten keyboardist Charley Damski, guitarist and Mary Timony collaborator Nicole Lawrence, and Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith. Two drummers! It’s never a bad idea to have multiple drummers around.

The performance itself was grand and cinematic, and it’s pretty amazing to see Olsen and Van Etten singing those harmonies together. They should do this more often! Watch it all happen below.

