Watch SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Swing Revival Revival Sketch With John Mulaney

News February 27, 2022 12:15 PM By James Rettig
0

John Mulaney was the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — opposite musical guest LCD Soundsystem — and last night there were sketches parodying musicals and the “Cupid Shuffle.” In a cut-for-time sketch called “Family Band,” Mulaney tried to kick off a swing revival revival. Alongside SNL cast members Kyle Mooney and Andrew Dismukes, Mulaney tries to convince her sister’s boyfriend (Mikey Day) to get on the train. Check it out below.

Let's All Remember The Late-'90s Swing Revival
