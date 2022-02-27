Watch SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Swing Revival Revival Sketch With John Mulaney
John Mulaney was the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — opposite musical guest LCD Soundsystem — and last night there were sketches parodying musicals and the “Cupid Shuffle.” In a cut-for-time sketch called “Family Band,” Mulaney tried to kick off a swing revival revival. Alongside SNL cast members Kyle Mooney and Andrew Dismukes, Mulaney tries to convince her sister’s boyfriend (Mikey Day) to get on the train. Check it out below.