Watch LCD Soundsystem As Guardian Angels In John Mulaney’s SNL Subway Musical

LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, their second time on the show following their debut appearance in 2017. They performed opposite host John Mulaney. The band did two tracks, “Thrills” and “Yr City’s A Sucker,” both off their 2005 debut LP. And they appeared as Guardian Angels in the “Subway Churro” sketch, which was Mulaney’s latest parody of musicals. Check all that out below.

This was Mulaney’s fifth time hosting the show, which means he has joined the “Five-Timers Club.” One of last night’s sketches featured cameos from other members of that club: Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Elliott Gould, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey. Former SNL writer/producer Conan O’Brien was also in the sketch:

Rudd and Al Roker also appeared in this week’s Please Don’t Destroy short:

Also from last night: Mulaney did a sequel to his 2019 “Cha Cha Slide” sketch with the “Cupid Shuffle.” And the cold open was a “Prayer For Ukraine” performed by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka Of New York.

Notably absent from last night’s show was Pete Davidson. Next week’s musical guest is Charli XCX, making up for the performance that was cancelled at the last-minute in December.