Adult Mom – “91”

Daniel Dorsa

New Music February 28, 2022 9:13 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Adult Mom – “91”

Daniel Dorsa

New Music February 28, 2022 9:13 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Almost exactly a year ago, Stevie Knipe’s DIY indie-pop project Adult Mom released Driver, their first album for Epitaph Records. Today, Adult Mom have followed that album with a new song that appears to be a one-off single. The band has just released a new song called “91.”

Adult Mom recorded “91” with producer Kyle Pulley, the Thin Lips member and Hop Along/Shamir collaborator who also produced Driver. It’s a strummy, homespun rocker about throwing all your shit into your car and leaving a bad situation where everyone is getting hurt. In a press release, Knipe says:

“91” was one of the first songs I intentionally wrote for Driver. It’s a song that details escape in the most literal sense. The feeling of getting into the car, speeding down the highway at 2:00 am, and feeling the weight of what you’re leaving behind lifted. To me, it’s one of our most cathartic songs, and I’m glad to finally have it out in the world.

Check it out below.

“91” is out now on Epitaph.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Loop – “Fermion”

5 days ago 0

Montaigne & David Byrne – “Always Be You”

5 days ago 0

Hercules & Love Affair – “Grace”

5 days ago 0

Watch Sylvan Esso’s Hugely Charismatic Ellen Performance

5 days ago 0

Weird Al Launches Pinball Machine

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest