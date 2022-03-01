I was a big fan of Tethers, the jangly, folk-rockin’ debut album from the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s Kip Berman under his new guise the Natvral. So it’s exciting to be getting new music from the Natvral less than a year later.

Today Berman has released “A Portrait Of Sylvie Vartan,” the A-side from an upcoming 7″. He says it’s “about the allure and the limits of self-invention, and the ways we relate — or don’t — across oceans, language, and time.” As a guy who completely transformed his songwriting aesthetic for this new project, Berman knows something about this subject.

Below, watch director Art Boonparn’s video for “A Portrait Of Sylvie Vartan,” shot in Berman’s home base of Princeton, New Jersey and featuring his family.

The “A Portrait Of Sylvie Vartan” b/w “I Won’t Back Down” single is out 4/26 via Prefect. The Natvral also has some UK and European tour dates coming up: