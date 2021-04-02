6. “Sylvia, The Cup Of Youth”

There was someone I used to know a while back who was always starting and re-starting her life. And mine, even then, was starting to solidify. That bit where I said, “You dressed like a Misfit, I liked it I guess” — that was meant (in part) literally, as in “a member of the rival band in Jem and the Holograms, the Misfits.” I think it was Pizzazz, the one with green hair and the zebra print shirt. And that line about “Last I heard you knew the words to every pop country song/ You became the radio, you’d been traveling that long,” I was thinking of how people absorb their environment, but what is absorbed from a life of constant movement, when you’re never anywhere that long?

But I was also thinking just a little bit right there of my old buddy Kelli Fannon, who literally knew the words to every pop country song on the radio. God, she had some dubious favorites — and, yeah, she LOVED Pains too. Oh well, I’m definitely going to get a “Well, you just haven’t really listened to Florida Georgia Line, have you, Kip?!?!?!?” text within an hour of this going up. Well, I have — and they’re no Emmylou Harris is all I’m gonna say about that.

7. “Stay In The Country”

Realized a bit too late this might be a Red Hot Chili Peppers song, but at least it’s Californication era — they were weirdly good then, right?

Many of you probably know about the bit in The Odyssey with Circe on Aeaea (a mythical island or an alternate guitar tuning?). She turns Odysseus’ men into pigs, she invites him to bed, he accepts, he hangs out for a while (a year!), and is mostly happy. Circe is too. She (an actual goddess) helps him many times, and even turns the pigs back into people.

But Odysseus has to leave (yeah, he’s actually married and his kids are in mortal danger). But what gets me is, Circe really didn’t do anything wrong. She would have been happy with Odysseus — Odysseus would have been happy with her. But he wouldn’t stay. I tried to tell some version of that story from her eyes.

But it’s not really about mythical goddesses and wandering (in both senses) heroes, is it? At its core, it’s about the desperation of knowing you can offer someone everything they want — it’s right there — and them knowing it and wanting it too — but it still can’t be. And while the reasons in Aeaea, or on Brokeback Mountain, or in Antony + Cleopatra’s Egypt may differ, there’s a tragic sense that for those for whom love is all, it’s still not enough to hold back the world.

8. “Runaway Jane”

A few years back, I met someone in Brisbane, Australia who was from Brazil and now lives in Vancouver, Canada. And here in Princeton, where I’ve lived for the last five years, there’s a lot of people from other parts of the world — and it makes me wonder what makes someone from somewhere else desire a life far from home, where everything is unfamiliar. And no, this isn’t some “economic opportunity, religious freedom, or avoid persecution” thing — that’s another kind of story. But it’s more about what makes a person need to live somewhere else — or feel incapable of being in any one place for too long.

9 “Alone In London”

This was the last song I wrote for the album. It was about that summer in Willesden (London) when I was recording Belong (2010) — actually in a studio just a couple blocks away from where I was making Tethers. Just stepping back into that world brought back all kinds of memories of a very different time in my life.

It’s a ballad of unrequited love, but maybe not quite how you think. When you write your own story, it’s easy to let yourself off the hook, or spin things in a way that’s flattering or sympathetic. Even if I might’ve done that, this time I wouldn’t.

//

Tethers is out now on Kanine. Buy it on vinyl here.