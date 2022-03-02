The Weather Station – “To Talk About”

Danielle Rubi

New Music March 2, 2022 12:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
The Weather Station – “To Talk About”

Danielle Rubi

New Music March 2, 2022 12:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
In January, indie-folk luminary Tamara Lindeman — aka The Weather Station — announced that she would release How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, a companion album to last year’s Ignorance. We heard the song “Endless Time” and watched Lindeman’s excellent Kimmel performance, and now Lindeman is sharing another song and video, “To Talk About,” which features vocals from Ryan Driver.

A slow, spare ballad, “To Talk About” is a classically romantic rumination on love, with Lindman intoning, “When there is too much midnight to ever express, to listen to his breath, and to lay again my head on his chest. I am lazy, I only want to talk about love.” Watch and listen below, and look out for Lindeman’s upcoming Bandcamp livestream event on Thursday, March 3.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out 3/4 via Fat Possum.

