Last year, Tamara Lindeman’s indie-folk project the Weather Station released Ignorance, one of our favorite albums of the year. Last week, the Weather Station announced the impending release of the companion-piece album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, recorded before the release of Ignorance. When Ignorance came out, the Weather Station played on CBS This Morning. Last night, they made their late-night debut, doing musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Kimmel, the Weather Station presumably could’ve performed one of the songs from their upcoming album, but that’s not what they did. Instead, the band played the great Ignorance single “Tried to Tell You,” and Tamara Lindeman showed just how compelling she can be as a live performer. Lindeman gave “Tried To Tell You” a full-on dramatic reading, starting out crumpled on the floor and then rising to her feet as the song continued. The band made the song sound a little sharper and harder than it is on record. Watch the performance below.

Ignorance is out now on Fat Possum, and How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out 3/4 on the same label. Check out our feature on the Weather Station here.