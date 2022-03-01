Last fall, Canada’s Hannah Judge, aka fanclubwallet, released the single “That I Won’t Do,” following her debut EP, Hurt Is Boring. Today, Judge has announced that she’ll be releasing a debut album, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me, this May. The 12-song project, which includes “That I Won’t Do,” is produced by childhood friend Michael Watson. Along with the news comes a poppy yet deadpan lead single, “Gr8 Timing!,” which also has a music video.

“I think I spend a lot of time trying to be like the cool, chill, calm girl,” says Judge of her forthcoming debut. “This album’s kind of me being like, maybe I’m not cool, calm, and collected.” Meanwhile, of the breakup-minded “Gr8 Timing!,” she says: “Even people that everyone thinks are really nice can be mean too. Everyone has a mean streak!”

Watch director David Sklubal’s “Gr8 Timing!” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Solid Ground”

02 “Gr8 Timing!”

03 “Fell Through”

04 “Toast”

05 “Trying To Be Nice”

06 “55”

07 “Go Out”

08 “That I Won’t Do”

09 “National TV”

10 “Coming Over”

11 “Jar”

12 “You Have Got To Be Kidding Me”

TOUR DATES:

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Swan Dive @ POP Montreal (SXSW)

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin, TX @ Swan Dive Patio – The Line Of Best Fit (SXSW)

03/24 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

03/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

03/26 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 *

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co ^

06/18 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage ^

06/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory ^

06/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

06/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/27 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

* with Thomas Headon

^ with Penelope Scott & Yot Club

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.