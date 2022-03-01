Fuzzed-out Swedish romantics Hater have been releasing a string of one-off singles for the past few years, and they’re finally getting ready to follow up their 2018 album Siesta with a new full-length called Sincere. The band already shared first single “Something,” and now they’re letting the world hear the last song on the new album.

Hater’s new song is called “Hopes High,” and it’s a lovely piece of bleary, dreamy indie-pop. It’s tempting to call “Hopes High” a shoegaze song, but that might be underselling just how direct and catchy those melodies are. On the song, Caroline Landahl sings breathily about relationships fading into memory while guitars flutter and bend all around her. The song is warm and comforting, but it’s also propulsive. If this is the last song on the new album, I’m curious to hear the rest. Check it out below.

<a href="https://haterfire.bandcamp.com/album/sincere">Sincere by Hater</a>

Sincere is out 5/6 on Fire Records.