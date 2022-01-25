Hater – “Something”

New Music January 25, 2022 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille

Hater – “Something”

New Music January 25, 2022 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille

The Swedish indie band Hater have been intermittently blessing us with new singles over the past few years, including 2019’s “Four Tries Down” and “It’s A Mess,” 2020’s “Sift” and 2021’s “Bad Luck.” Now they’re finally ready to roll out their first album since 2018’s Siesta.

Hater - Sincere [LP+]

$36.99

Dropping in May, Sincere supposedly features a darker, heavier, more shoegaze-leaning Hater. Lead single “Something,” though, sounds like the same wistful, poppy, guitar-powered band we’ve been championing for the better part of a decade now — which is great, of course, because Hater are great. The track comes with a video by Adèle Tornberg, who writes, “I invite you into a nostalgic place from the past that is lingering into the present, a place where you can’t tell if you’re enjoying yourself or hiding away.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something”
02 “I’m Yours Baby”
03 “Bad Luck”
04 “Proven Wrong”
05 “Brave Blood”
06 “Far From A Mind”
07 “Summer Turns To Heartburn”
08 “Renew, Reject”
09 “Hopes High”

Sincere is out 5/6 on Fire Records.

David Möller

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    5 days ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    1 day ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest