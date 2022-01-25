Dropping in May, Sincere supposedly features a darker, heavier, more shoegaze-leaning Hater. Lead single “Something,” though, sounds like the same wistful, poppy, guitar-powered band we’ve been championing for the better part of a decade now — which is great, of course, because Hater are great. The track comes with a video by Adèle Tornberg, who writes, “I invite you into a nostalgic place from the past that is lingering into the present, a place where you can’t tell if you’re enjoying yourself or hiding away.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something”

02 “I’m Yours Baby”

03 “Bad Luck”

04 “Proven Wrong”

05 “Brave Blood”

06 “Far From A Mind”

07 “Summer Turns To Heartburn”

08 “Renew, Reject”

09 “Hopes High”

Sincere is out 5/6 on Fire Records.