Hater – “Something”
The Swedish indie band Hater have been intermittently blessing us with new singles over the past few years, including 2019’s “Four Tries Down” and “It’s A Mess,” 2020’s “Sift” and 2021’s “Bad Luck.” Now they’re finally ready to roll out their first album since 2018’s Siesta.
Dropping in May, Sincere supposedly features a darker, heavier, more shoegaze-leaning Hater. Lead single “Something,” though, sounds like the same wistful, poppy, guitar-powered band we’ve been championing for the better part of a decade now — which is great, of course, because Hater are great. The track comes with a video by Adèle Tornberg, who writes, “I invite you into a nostalgic place from the past that is lingering into the present, a place where you can’t tell if you’re enjoying yourself or hiding away.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Something”
02 “I’m Yours Baby”
03 “Bad Luck”
04 “Proven Wrong”
05 “Brave Blood”
06 “Far From A Mind”
07 “Summer Turns To Heartburn”
08 “Renew, Reject”
09 “Hopes High”
Sincere is out 5/6 on Fire Records.