The Swedish band Hater released their sophomore album, Siesta, last year, and they’re following it up with a 7″ that’s out today. We’ve already heard the A-side to it, “Four Tries Down,” and today the Best New Band honorees have put out its flip side, “It’s A Mess.” It’s a shaggy dream state, cluttered with another’s emotional baggage. “You keep me wondering what it is,” Caroline Landahl sings. “Will you keep track?/ Your feelings mess up mine too/ It’s a mess, you’re a mess to talk to.” Listen to it below.

The “Four Tries Down” b/w “It’s A Mess” 7″ is out now via Fire Records. Pre-order it here.