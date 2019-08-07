Hater – “Four Tries Down”

The jangly Malmö, Sweden pop-rock band Hater work very quickly. After releasing their Radius EP in 2016, they followed with their great debut album You Tried and another EP called Red Blinders in 2017. And then in 2018 they released a second full-length album called Siesta. Who has time for naps, though, when you’re writing, recording, and releasing music at such a rapid clip?

Today Hater have announced their first new release since Siesta, a 7″ featuring the new songs “Four Tries Down” and “It’s A Mess.” It’ll be out a month from now, just as the band launches a US tour, but today we get to hear its A-side. The indie guitar jam “Four Tries Down” pulls off Hater’s signature trick, managing to be moody and understated yet still punchy and catchy and not beholden to any particular subgenre. I don’t know how they do it! The breakdown about two minutes into the song is something special, as are Caroline Landahl’s piercing vocals at the song’s climax.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/07 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

09/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

09/13 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

09/14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

09/19 – New York, NY @ Berlin

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

“Four Tries Down” b/w “It’s A Mess” is out 9/6 via Fire Records. Pre-order it here.