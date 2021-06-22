Hater – “Bad Luck”

Dino Muftic

New Music June 22, 2021 5:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Scandanavian four-piece Hater came back with a new single, “Sift” after having to cancel a tour. It followed 2019 singles like “It’s A Mess” and “Four Tries Down,” which in turn followed 2018’s Siesta. Today they’re back with their first single of the year, “Bad Luck,” a stunning, bittersweet indie rock ballad similar to Turnover or Men I Trust.

“The song is about some kind of social awkwardness between myself and new faces,” bandleader Caroline Landahl said. “Feeling left out due to not knowing how to read a situation but also not wanting to know more than I should.”

Listen to “Bad Luck” below.

