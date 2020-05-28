Hater – “Sift”

Jangly quartet Hater were supposed to be on tour with their fellow Swedes in the Radio Dept. this month. Obviously, that’s not happening right now. But they were going to release a new track to support the now-postponed tour, and they’ve decided to just release it anyway.

“Sift” triangulates the sweet spot between light indie-pop melody and heaviness. According to the track’s description on Bandcamp — which Stereogum is quoted in — it’s “a song about love, the human condition and the dimensions within these relationships.”

Hater are currently working on their next album, the follow up to 2018’s Siesta, which is set to come out next year. Listen to “Sift” below.