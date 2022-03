Le Pain is a newer project led by Madeline Babuka Black (formerly of Yucky Duster) and her sister Olivia. Over the past year, they’ve released a string of singles — “Troisième Groupe,” “Obvious To You,” “Different Drum” — that are breezy and insistent, inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop songs. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?,” which boasts a jangly and driving melody and a whole story about trying to move on after being cheated on. “If you wanted it so bad, so bad/ Why did I catch you with another man?/ Is that what you’re used to?” goes the song’s hook. “You picked up and moved far away/ Even took the cat I thought you wanted to stay/ I guess that’s what you’re used to.” Check it out below.

Is That How You Want Me to Feel? by Le Pain

“Is That How You Want Me to Feel?” is out now via Lucky Buckeye Records.