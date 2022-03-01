Le Pain – “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?”

New Music March 1, 2022 11:53 AM By James Rettig
0

Le Pain – “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?”

New Music March 1, 2022 11:53 AM By James Rettig
0

Le Pain is a newer project led by Madeline Babuka Black (formerly of Yucky Duster) and her sister Olivia. Over the past year, they’ve released a string of singles — “Troisième Groupe,” “Obvious To You,” “Different Drum” — that are breezy and insistent, inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop songs. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?,” which boasts a jangly and driving melody and a whole story about trying to move on after being cheated on. “If you wanted it so bad, so bad/ Why did I catch you with another man?/ Is that what you’re used to?” goes the song’s hook. “You picked up and moved far away/ Even took the cat I thought you wanted to stay/ I guess that’s what you’re used to.” Check it out below.

“Is That How You Want Me to Feel?” is out now via Lucky Buckeye Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Bloc Party – “Sex Magik”

5 days ago 0

Stream Alan Vega’s Previously Unreleased Songs “Invasion” & “Murder One”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “The Power Of Love”

5 days ago 0

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

5 days ago 0

The Story Behind Every Song On Gang Of Youths’ Inspiring New Album angel in realtime.

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest