The difficult-to-Google band LIFE comes from the UK city of Hull, and they impressed folks around here with their 2019 album A Picture Of Good Health. Today, LIFE have announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called North East Coastal Town, and they’ve released its first single “Big Moon Lake.” The new track is a jittery, wordy post-punk track that sounds like it would’ve gone over huge at mid-’00s festivals.

LIFE have nailed that MP3-blog combination of noisy and polished, and “Big Moon Lake” sounds both excited and removed. In the Luke Hallett-directed video — apparently an homage to ’80s Top Of The Pops — the members of the band dress up like they’re in a Guy Ritchie movie, and they rock out on a gray city street. Check out the video and the North East Coastal Town tracklist below.

In a press release, LIFE singer Mez Green says:

Hull and the surrounding area runs through our DNA and has shaped us, weathered us, empowered us, embraced us and made us feel accepted.



North East Coastal Town is our love letter to the city. The album is an ode to kinship and relationship with its musical and lyrical spine picking out themes of love, desire, beauty, horror, chaos, pride and most importantly the sense of belonging. It’s a reflective body of work dedicated to people and place and those that have always been there and made us feel like we belong. Upon writing and recording this album, it was important to us that this sense of belonging was also reflected in the album’s craft and therefore we used locally based studios, equipment, gear, and the community around us to establish what it means to belong in a North East Coastal Town.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Friends Without Names”

02 “Big Moon Lake”

03 “Incomplete”

04 “Almost Home”

05 “Duck Egg Blue”

06 “Shipping Forecast”

07 “Poison”

08 “Self Portrait”

09 “The Drug”

10 “Our Love Is Growing”

11 “All You Are”

North East Coastal Town is out 6/10 on the Liquid Label.