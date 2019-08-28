LIFE – “Bum Hour”

Back in June, UK pop-rock band LIFE announced a new album titled A Picture Of Good Health. Composed of brothers Mez Sanders-Green on lead vocals and Mick Sanders on lead guitar, the group have shared a couple singles leading up to next month’s release, including “Moral Fibre” and “Hollow Thing,” both of which had accompanying videos. Now the band are sharing their third single, “Bum Hour.”

Despite the title, nothing in this track suggests a bummer. It’s a ripper, as the shrill synth-tone guitar that accents the high end vocals somehow also serves as a stand-in down beat. The asymmetrical and playful cadence in the vocals at the beginning reminds me of a less goth take on Sisters Of Mercy or Bauhaus, but as soon as the feminine back up vocals come in, that illusion is shattered. Together they chant, and eventually almost screech, “I just wanna lie and sleep in,” throughout the song underscored by a sauntering linear bass riff. Their opening invitation: “Meet me at McDonald’s!”

Some explication from the band:

Bum Hour is the isolation when you shut your door. Bum Hour is about not being at ease on your own. Bum Hour is “that” pattern and routine broken. It’s the need to live again in that moment as you watch the bars buzz from your lone-parent window. Your only comfort, your saviour, your little boy in his bedroom. You find yourself scrolling through your phone an act of self-harm and torture. Your mates are out — you lie down and sleep.

Below, listen to “Bum Hour” and find LIFE’s UK and European tour dates; tickets are available here.

TOUR DATES:

09/01 – Frogmore Hill, UK @ Wilkestock Festival

09/29 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

09/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

10/05 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

10/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

10/07 – Prague, CZ @ Famu

10/08 – Munich, DE @ Kranhallen

10/10 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21

10/12 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout

10/15 – Madrid, ES @ Costello Club

10/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar

10/17 – Paris, FR @ L’Espace

10/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Cinetol, Amsterdam Mon 21 Kavka

10/24 – Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

10/26 – Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social

10/27 – Manchester, UK @ YES

10/28 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

10/29 – York, UK @ Fulford Arms

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

11/01 – Aberdeen, UK @ Tunnels

11/02 – Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

11/04 – Stoke, UK @ Sugarmill

11/05 – Leicester, UK @ Cookie

11/06 – London, UK @ Moth Club

11/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/08 – West End Centre, Aldershot, UK

11/10 – Bournemouth, UK @ Anvil

11/11 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

11/12 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

11/13 – Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Forum

11/14 – St Albans, UK @ Horn

11/15 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Crauford Arms

A Picture Of Good Health is out 9/20 via Afghan Moon and [PIAS]. Pre-order it here.