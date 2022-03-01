Beach House Have The Top-Selling Album In America

Beach House rolled out their double album Once Twice Melody in four chapters, starting in November and concluding in February. Now that it’s officially out, it’s debuting on the various Billboard charts this week. On the Billboard 200, Beach House did not even crack the top 10; Once Twice Melody clocked in at a respectable #12 over there. But on the Top Album Sales chart, the album is #1, with 20,300 copies sold, Billboard reports. Of those sales, 18,200 were physical formats, including 14,500 on vinyl — enough to send Beach House to #1 on the Vinyl Albums chart for the fifth time. (They also sold 2,900 on CD and 800 on cassette.)

According to Billboard, Once Twice Melody is #1 on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums, and Top Current Album Sales charts as well. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ collaborative album Texas Moon debuts at #2 on the Top Album Sales chart with 16,400 copies sold, including 12,900 on vinyl.