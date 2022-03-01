Dua Lipa had a major hit with a remix of her 2020 Future Nostalgia track “Levitating” featuring the now-cancelled rapper DaBaby. Although it peaked at #2, the song spent 41 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the #1 song of 2021 and the longest-running top-10 hit by a lead female artist. And now, a reggae band from Florida is suing her over it.

TMZ reports that a band called Artikal Sound System have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Dua Lipa, claiming that “Levitating” is a ripoff of their 2017 track “Live Your Life.” They’re also naming Dua Lipa’s label, Warner Records, and others as defendants, and they’re asking for profits they may have made off of “Levitating” plus damages.

You can listen to both songs below; for what it’s worth, the chorus to “Live Your Life” does sound a whole lot like “Levitating.”