Barrie – “Concrete”
Later this month, Barrie Lindsay will release her new studio album Barbara, the follow-up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here. We’ve already posted the singles “Dig,” “Frankie,” “Quarry,” and most recently “Jenny.” Today, Lindsay has shared “Concrete,” an equal parts dreamy and eerie track that goes hard on vocal harmonies, Stranger Things-sounding synths, and pulsing drum machines. “Concrete” also got a music video, which is directed by Barrie.
“Concrete” is written, orchestrated, and produced by Barrie, who describes the song in a press release as being about stepping into oneself. “[‘Concrete’] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically,” Barrie says. “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.”
Watch and listen to “Concrete” below.
TOURDATES:
03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
03/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
03/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
03/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
03/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl
03/25 – Brighton, UK @ Resident
03/26 – London, UK @ Banquet
03/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
03/30 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records
03/31 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ S. Raekwon
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge w/ sqip
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza w/ sqip
05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge w/ Nina Keith
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall w/ Zelma Stone
05/10 – Washington, DC @ DC9
05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas w/ Girl K
* w/ Sunflower Bean
Barbara is out 3/25 on Winspear.