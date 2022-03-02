Later this month, Barrie Lindsay will release her new studio album Barbara, the follow-up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here. We’ve already posted the singles “Dig,” “Frankie,” “Quarry,” and most recently “Jenny.” Today, Lindsay has shared “Concrete,” an equal parts dreamy and eerie track that goes hard on vocal harmonies, Stranger Things-sounding synths, and pulsing drum machines. “Concrete” also got a music video, which is directed by Barrie.

“Concrete” is written, orchestrated, and produced by Barrie, who describes the song in a press release as being about stepping into oneself. “[‘Concrete’] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically,” Barrie says. “This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.”

Watch and listen to “Concrete” below.

TOURDATES:

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

03/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

03/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *

03/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *

03/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

03/14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl

03/25 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

03/26 – London, UK @ Banquet

03/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

03/29 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

03/30 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records

03/31 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ S. Raekwon

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge w/ sqip

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza w/ sqip

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge w/ Nina Keith

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall w/ Zelma Stone

05/10 – Washington, DC @ DC9

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas w/ Girl K

* w/ Sunflower Bean

Barbara is out 3/25 on Winspear.