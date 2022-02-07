Barrie – “Jenny”

Barrie – “Jenny”

Next month, Barrie Lindsay will release Barbara, a new album that moves her away from the dream-pop of her past records and towards a more stripped-down singer-songwriter sound. We’ve already posted the early singles “Dig,” “Frankie,” and “Quarry.” Today, Lindsay has shared “Jenny,” a new song about meeting and falling in love with her wife Gabby. It’s a dizzy, lovestruck track that recalls some of the prettiest college-rock of the ’90s.

Talking about the song, Lindsay says:

I was looking to James Taylor for the guitar and the Band for the organ to try to capture an Americana feel for “Jenny.” These artists are able to simultaneously encapsulate a swagger and an earnestness that gives their music a grown-up, classic feel. I wanted “Jenny” to be like an American Songbook song; any level of musician could play it, and it would feel good to play either alone with one’s guitar, around a campfire with some friends, or at a big concert with everyone singing along.

I wrote it while reflecting on a memory from tour, when I met my wife. We had a day off in Austin, and a group of us went swimming in a creek. I was picturing that day, before I was aware of any connection between us, and imagining how it would have played out if I had been. I wasn’t devoted right away, I wasn’t sure.

Listen to “Jenny” and check out Barrie’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
3/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
3/05 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
3/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *
3/08 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *
3/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
3/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *
3/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
3/14-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
3/24 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl
3/25 – Brighton, UK @ Resident
3/26 – London, UK @ Banquet
3/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
3/29 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
3/30 – Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records
3/31 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East
4/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
4/30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
5/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
5/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
5/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
5/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

* with Sunflower Bean

Barbara is out 3/25 on Winspear.

Comments

