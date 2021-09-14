Barrie – “Dig”

Alexa Viscius

New Music September 14, 2021 1:24 PM By Chris DeVille

Barrie, the musical project of Barrie Lindsay, has always specialized in crisp metropolitan indie-pop. Both on stage and on record, the band has carved out a distinct stylistic identity, one adjacent to the likes of Yumi Zouma and Alvvays, like a dreamier spin on Fleetwood Mac. On her new single, she tweaks that identity somewhat.

“Dig” features some of those old Barrie hallmarks, but its vocal hook — a passionately shouted “I can’t get enough of you! Where did you come from?” — reminds me of Brooklyn artists from a decade ago that were blurring the line between indie rock and pop in somewhat mystic fashion. The way Lindsay is styled in director Robert Kolodny’s music video are also taking me back. Like, this is definitely a pop song, but it also feels very post-Animal Collective? Maybe a bit like peak Dirty Projectors? The melody is gripping regardless of which reference you want to toss at it. Watch it below and see what you think.

