Barrie – “Quarry”
Barrie has clearly been building toward a new album announcement for months, and today the moment has come. After dropping “Dig” and “Frankie” in the fall, Barrie Lindsay is back with news of the follow-up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here. It’s called Barbara, and it’s dropping at the end of March.
Along with news of Barbara comes a third single, “Quarry,” and its music video. The track is an ’80s-leaning power ballad, defined by synths both dreamy and molasses-thick, accented with guitars that pierce through the mirage. It’s a love song about what it feels like to be fully seen, and it’s matched with a VHS-style music video by Robert Kolodny that culminates with an intimate double-haircut situation in the kitchen at a party. Watch below.
And here’s a statement from Lindsay about the new LP:
TRACKLIST:
01 “Jersey”
02 “Frankie”
03 “Jenny”
04 “Concrete”
05 “Dig”
06 “Bully”
07 “Harp 2 Interlude”
08 “Harp 2”
09 “Quarry”
10 “Basketball”
11 “Bloodline”
Barbara is out 3/25 on Winspear.