Along with news of Barbara comes a third single, “Quarry,” and its music video. The track is an ’80s-leaning power ballad, defined by synths both dreamy and molasses-thick, accented with guitars that pierce through the mirage. It’s a love song about what it feels like to be fully seen, and it’s matched with a VHS-style music video by Robert Kolodny that culminates with an intimate double-haircut situation in the kitchen at a party. Watch below.

And here’s a statement from Lindsay about the new LP:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Jersey”

02 “Frankie”

03 “Jenny”

04 “Concrete”

05 “Dig”

06 “Bully”

07 “Harp 2 Interlude”

08 “Harp 2”

09 “Quarry”

10 “Basketball”

11 “Bloodline”

Barbara is out 3/25 on Winspear.