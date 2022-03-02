Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Lineup Revealed: Kendrick Lamar, Future, & Ye Headline

Rolling Loud has announced its 2022 lineup, and Kanye West (billed as Ye), Kendrick Lamar, and Future are set to headline the fest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 22-24. Additional acts include Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Saweetie, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, City Girls, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Three Six Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Check out the full lineup on the poster below.

Last year’s Rolling Loud ended on a controversial note when DaBaby made a bunch of homophobic comments during his set, for which he attempted to apologize but actually made things much worse. Could Kanye potentially bring him out during his Rolling Loud set, a la that Donda listening party? We shall see.

Tickets for the seventh annual Rolling Loud fest go on sale March 7. Get more info here.