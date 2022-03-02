Pendant – “Static Dream”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music March 2, 2022 2:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Pendant – “Static Dream”

Tonje Thilesen

New Music March 2, 2022 2:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Christopher Adams announced his sophomore album as Pendant, Harp, which will be out in April. We’ve heard “Thorn” from it so far. Today, Adams is sharing another track, the pulsing and pulse-pounding “Static Dream,” which comes with a video directed by Ramez Silyan. “I wrote Static Dream after seeing my late father in my sleep one night,” Adams said in a statement. “The dream was chaotic and sad but over the following day I felt a closeness to him I hadn’t felt since his passing. It felt like a new memory I was able to forge with him outside of space and time.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
04/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen (Presented by Brain Dead)
04/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
04/15 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
04/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
04/18 Allston, MA @ O’brien’s Pub
04/20 Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa
04/22 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room
04/23 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
04/25 Redding, CA @ The Dip
04/26 Portland, OR @ Holocene
04/27 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Harp is out 4/8 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Everything’s Electric” On Fallon

5 days ago 0

Hear Jarvis Cocker’s Theme To The BBC Series This Is Going To Hurt

5 days ago 0

Watch Father John Misty Perform His New Singles With The LA Philharmonic

4 days ago 0

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Police’s “Message In A Bottle” With Stewart Copeland

4 days ago 0

Kanye West And Beach House Hit The Studio Together

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest