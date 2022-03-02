Pendant – “Static Dream”

Last month, Christopher Adams announced his sophomore album as Pendant, Harp, which will be out in April. We’ve heard “Thorn” from it so far. Today, Adams is sharing another track, the pulsing and pulse-pounding “Static Dream,” which comes with a video directed by Ramez Silyan. “I wrote Static Dream after seeing my late father in my sleep one night,” Adams said in a statement. “The dream was chaotic and sad but over the following day I felt a closeness to him I hadn’t felt since his passing. It felt like a new memory I was able to forge with him outside of space and time.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

04/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen (Presented by Brain Dead)

04/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/15 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

04/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

04/18 Allston, MA @ O’brien’s Pub

04/20 Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

04/22 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room

04/23 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

04/25 Redding, CA @ The Dip

04/26 Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/27 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Harp is out 4/8 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.