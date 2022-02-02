Pendant, the project of former Never Young member Christopher Adams, made his debut on Saddle Creek earlier this year with the single “Blood Rite,” which was quite the departure from his 2019 Jay Som-produced debut. Today, he’s announcing a new album called Harp, and he’s introducing the project with the lead single “Thorn,” a blender of hardcore and electronic bombast. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Laid In Orchids”

02 “Static Dream”

03 “Thorn”

04 “Altered Destinies”

05 “LED Head Rush”

06 “Blue Mare”

07 “Latex Heart”

08 “Harp”

09 “Contract”

10 “Rights For An Angel”

11 “Eventless Horizon”

12 “Secret In The Dusk”

Harp is out 4/8 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.