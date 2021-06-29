Pendant – “Blood Rite”

Pendant is the project of former Never Young member Christopher Adams, not to be confused with the Huerco S. offshoot of the same name. In 2019, Adams released his debut album, Through A Coil, which was recorded with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Today, he’s shared a new single called “Blood Rite,” his first for Saddle Creek. It’s a sweaty and throbbing dance jam that builds into a euphoric conclusion.

“I wrote Blood Rite as an attempt to reckon with my past, unveiling traumas from my childhood and connecting them to the person I see myself as today,” Adams said in a statement. “I wanted to track the ways in which I’m bound to my past for better and for worse – the memories that haunt me make me who I am just as much as the sentimental ones. It all runs through my blood concurrently and guides me through my life.”

Listen below.

“Blood Rite” is out now via Saddle Creek.