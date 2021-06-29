Pendant – “Blood Rite”

New Music June 29, 2021 1:46 PM By James Rettig

Pendant – “Blood Rite”

New Music June 29, 2021 1:46 PM By James Rettig

Pendant is the project of former Never Young member Christopher Adams, not to be confused with the Huerco S. offshoot of the same name. In 2019, Adams released his debut album, Through A Coil, which was recorded with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Today, he’s shared a new single called “Blood Rite,” his first for Saddle Creek. It’s a sweaty and throbbing dance jam that builds into a euphoric conclusion.

“I wrote Blood Rite as an attempt to reckon with my past, unveiling traumas from my childhood and connecting them to the person I see myself as today,” Adams said in a statement. “I wanted to track the ways in which I’m bound to my past for better and for worse – the memories that haunt me make me who I am just as much as the sentimental ones. It all runs through my blood concurrently and guides me through my life.”

Listen below.

“Blood Rite” is out now via Saddle Creek.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    2 days ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest