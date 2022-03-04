Glastonbury Returns In 2022 With Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Diana Ross

Glastonbury, the venerable UK mega-festival, intended to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, but like most other large-scale events, it was cancelled due to COVID. The 2021 edition of the fest was cancelled too. But it looks like Glasto will be able to return in all its splendor this year, and they’ve just revealed their initial lineup.

Topping the bill are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross. Those are three of the four names who were set to headline in 2020, with Eilish subbed in for Taylor Swift. Will Taylor Swift headline Glastonbury eventually? Maybe when she has another festival-scale album to promote.

Beyond the headliners, the poster is alphabetical, and it includes lots of impressive names. Some that stand out to me: Herbie Hancock, Olivia Rodrigo, Big Thief, Black Midi, Phoebe Bridgers, the Avalanches, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Mitski, Doja Cat, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, St. Vincent, the Jesus And Mary Chain, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, the Waterboys, Caribou, Fontaines D.C., Cate Le Bon, Charli XCX, Clairo, Sleaford Mods, Jessie Ware, Courtney Barnett, Squid, Dry Cleaning, Khruangbin, Rufus Wainwright, Elbow, Wet Leg, Bicep, beabadoobee, Primal Scream, Tems, Jarv Is… and that’s not even mentioning everyone worth mentioning. New enticing names keep jumping out at me every few seconds. The lineup is stacked. I want to go to Glastonbury.

The fest is going down June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, UK. Tickets are sold out.

LINEUP:

Billie Eilish

Paul McCartney

Kendrick Lamar

Diana Ross

Amyl & The Sniffers

Angelique Kidjo

Arlo Parks

The Avalanches

Beabadoobee

Bicep

Big Thief

Black Midi

Blossoms

Bonobo

Burna Boy

Caribou

Caroline Polachek

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Courtney Barnett

Crowded House

Declan McKenna

Doja Cat

Dry Cleaning

Easy Life

Elbow

Emma-Jean Thackray

First Aid Kit

Foals

Fontaines D.C.

Four Tet

Gabriels

Ghetts

Girl In Red

Glass Animals

Greentea Peng

Griff

HAIM

Herbie Hancock

Holly Humberstone

Idles

Inhaler

JARV IS

Jessie Ware

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Joy Crookes

Kacey Musgraves

Khruangbin

Koffee

Leon Bridges

Lianne La Havas

Little Simz

Lorde

Megan Thee Stallion

Metronomy

Mitski

Nightmares on Wax

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

Olivia Rodrigo

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Róisín Murphy

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Self Esteem

Sigrid

Skunk Anansie

Sleaford Mods

Snarky Puppy

Squid

St. Vincent

Supergrass

TEMS

TLC

Turnstile

Warmduscher

The Waterboys

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

Yves Tumor