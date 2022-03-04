Glastonbury Returns In 2022 With Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Diana Ross
Glastonbury, the venerable UK mega-festival, intended to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, but like most other large-scale events, it was cancelled due to COVID. The 2021 edition of the fest was cancelled too. But it looks like Glasto will be able to return in all its splendor this year, and they’ve just revealed their initial lineup.
Topping the bill are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross. Those are three of the four names who were set to headline in 2020, with Eilish subbed in for Taylor Swift. Will Taylor Swift headline Glastonbury eventually? Maybe when she has another festival-scale album to promote.
Beyond the headliners, the poster is alphabetical, and it includes lots of impressive names. Some that stand out to me: Herbie Hancock, Olivia Rodrigo, Big Thief, Black Midi, Phoebe Bridgers, the Avalanches, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Mitski, Doja Cat, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, St. Vincent, the Jesus And Mary Chain, Lorde, Kacey Musgraves, the Waterboys, Caribou, Fontaines D.C., Cate Le Bon, Charli XCX, Clairo, Sleaford Mods, Jessie Ware, Courtney Barnett, Squid, Dry Cleaning, Khruangbin, Rufus Wainwright, Elbow, Wet Leg, Bicep, beabadoobee, Primal Scream, Tems, Jarv Is… and that’s not even mentioning everyone worth mentioning. New enticing names keep jumping out at me every few seconds. The lineup is stacked. I want to go to Glastonbury.
The fest is going down June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, UK. Tickets are sold out.
LINEUP:
Billie Eilish
Paul McCartney
Kendrick Lamar
Diana Ross
Amyl & The Sniffers
Angelique Kidjo
Arlo Parks
The Avalanches
Beabadoobee
Bicep
Big Thief
Black Midi
Blossoms
Bonobo
Burna Boy
Caribou
Caroline Polachek
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Courtney Barnett
Crowded House
Declan McKenna
Doja Cat
Dry Cleaning
Easy Life
Elbow
Emma-Jean Thackray
First Aid Kit
Foals
Fontaines D.C.
Four Tet
Gabriels
Ghetts
Girl In Red
Glass Animals
Greentea Peng
Griff
HAIM
Herbie Hancock
Holly Humberstone
Idles
Inhaler
JARV IS
Jessie Ware
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Joy Crookes
Kacey Musgraves
Khruangbin
Koffee
Leon Bridges
Lianne La Havas
Little Simz
Lorde
Megan Thee Stallion
Metronomy
Mitski
Nightmares on Wax
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
Olivia Rodrigo
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Róisín Murphy
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Self Esteem
Sigrid
Skunk Anansie
Sleaford Mods
Snarky Puppy
Squid
St. Vincent
Supergrass
TEMS
TLC
Turnstile
Warmduscher
The Waterboys
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
Yves Tumor