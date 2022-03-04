Soul Glo – “Driponomics” (Feat. Mother Maryrose)

Alyssa Rorke

March 4, 2022 By Tom Breihan
0

Later this month, the convulsive Philly hardcore expressionists Soul Glo will release Diaspora Problems, their first album for Epitaph records. We already posted first single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)),” which goes crazy. Today, the band has shared a very different song from the same LP.

Soul Glo have been playing around with rap music for a while, and their latest track “Driponomics” is pretty much a straight-up rap song, albeit a noisy and chaotic one. On the song, Soul Glo frontman Pierce Jordan and Philly rapper Mother Maryrose trade off verses about making ends meet by flipping brand-name goods for online hypebeasts. It’s a get-money track for a very different era. In a press release, Soul Glo have this to say:

“Driponomics” is for everyone doing what they have to do to get by and to get fly. Oftentimes lower-income and working class people are criticized for how they survive out here, especially in times of crisis. People are getting more desperate but simultaneously more creative with their income options, and this song is a salute to that. Love to Mother Maryrose, whose verse on this song is one of the best moments on our album.

Listen below.

Diaspora Problems is out 3/25 on Epitaph/Secret Voice.

