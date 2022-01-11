The rousing, radical, mold-breaking Philly hardcore band Soul Glo have announced a new album. Diaspora Problems will be out in March via Epitaph, with previous label home Secret Voice handling the vinyl. Our first glimpse of the new project comes via a video for the furiously intense “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future)),” which the band explains like so:

Many artists feel as though time is a consistent adversary when it comes to the production of their work, but there is a population of people within this group who fear even more the probability of their time permanently coming to a close before they can enjoy the fruit of their labor. Many Black artists who reach superstar status do so posthumously or have a limited amount of time to establish their legacy.

In directors Dan White and $$$nicca’s “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” video, drummer TJ Stevenson is asked, “So what’s it really like being the only white member of Soul Glo?” He’s then mocked and harassed by his bandmates while frantically drumming through the song. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)”

02 “Coming Correct Is Cheaper”

03 “Thumbsucker”

04 “Fucked Up If True”

05 “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))”

06 “Driponomics” (Feat. Mother Maryrose)

07 “(Five Years And) My Family”

08 “The Thangs I Carry” (Feat. Bearcat)

09 “We Wants Revenge”

10 “John J” (Feat. Kathryn Edwards & Zula Wildheart)

11 “GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD”

12 “Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit” (Feat. Mckinley Dixon & Lojii)

Diaspora Problems is out 3/25 on Epitaph/Secret Voice.