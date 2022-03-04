Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

News March 4, 2022 1:51 PM By Chris DeVille
Tool just released “Opiate²,” a reimagined version of the title track from their 1992 Opiate EP (paired with their first music video in 15 years, available only on Blu-ray). It seems that’s not the only early title track they’re interested in excavating. The band’s tour rolled into Detroit last night, where they graced Little Caesar’s Arena with “Undertow,” the title track from their 1993 full-length debut. It was the first time Tool had performed that song live in 20 years, and you can watch fan-made footage of the moment below; stick around for the “Opiate²” audio while you’re at it.

In other Tool news, their fans are upset over the absurd pricing for the signed deluxe Fear Inoculum vinyl.

