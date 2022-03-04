Jim O’Rourke’s Brilliant Drag City Catalog Added To Apple Music

Well, now you can. On Instagram today, Drag City announced that O’Rourke’s full catalog for the label is now available at Apple Music(!). As they explain:

OK, we posted Jim O’Rourke’s Bad Timing on Apple Music — so you went there and heard it and you wondered why you hadn’t heard all the other Jim O’Rourke Drag City records on Apple Music. We heard you! And according to the bags of cards and letters sitting in the DC mailroom (not an actual room, more of a mis-labeled file folder on a PC we don’t have the password for anymore), all you want is everything: Eureka, Insignificance, Halfway to a Threeway, The Visitor and Simple Songs – the whole damn harvest! So why the fuck not? We’ve uploaded another five priceless (so to speak) items from our catalog from one of the greatest artists of our time, all for the enjoyment of those with phones. DONE. But from this moment forward, we ask you to refer to Apple Music as The Jim O’Rourke Streaming Service “Subject To Change.” Listen to Jim’s catalog, now streaming on the Jim O’Rourke Streaming Service! Lincoln bio.

There you have it! The fingerstyle opus Bad Timing? The chamber-pop epic Eureka? The classic-rockin’ masterpiece Insignificance? You can stream them all at Apple. It’s true! It’s real! Even though some of those records are not yet showing up for me on O’Rourke’s artist page, I was able to look up Insignificance and am streaming it right now. You should do the same.