Last month Florence + The Machine returned with the excellent Jack Antonoff-assisted “King,” on which Florence Welch proclaimed, “I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king!” Today she has returned with “Heaven Is Here” and a video by director Autumn de Wilde and choreographer Ryan Heffington. It’s a sparse but noisy track, heavy on percussion and acoustic guitar but with lots of empty space to be filled up with Welch’s harmonized howls. “Heaven is here if you want it!” she declares.

On Instagram, Welch writes:

Heaven is Here was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio. I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.

She adds in a subsequent post that the video was shot in Ukraine last year and that two of the dancers are currently sheltering during the Russian invasion:

To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia I love you.

I wish I could put my arms around you.

Strength.

