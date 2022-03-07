Florence + The Machine – “Heaven Is Here”

New Music March 7, 2022 11:06 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Florence + The Machine – “Heaven Is Here”

New Music March 7, 2022 11:06 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Last month Florence + The Machine returned with the excellent Jack Antonoff-assisted “King,” on which Florence Welch proclaimed, “I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king!” Today she has returned with “Heaven Is Here” and a video by director Autumn de Wilde and choreographer Ryan Heffington. It’s a sparse but noisy track, heavy on percussion and acoustic guitar but with lots of empty space to be filled up with Welch’s harmonized howls. “Heaven is here if you want it!” she declares.

On Instagram, Welch writes:

Heaven is Here was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio.

I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.

With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.

She adds in a subsequent post that the video was shot in Ukraine last year and that two of the dancers are currently sheltering during the Russian invasion:

To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia

I love you.
I wish I could put my arms around you.
Strength.

Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

1 day ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest