Florence + The Machine – “King”

New Music February 23, 2022 11:15 AM By Peter Helman
0

Florence + The Machine – “King”

New Music February 23, 2022 11:15 AM By Peter Helman
0

After teasing something this week, Florence + The Machine have returned with a new song called “King,” co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff. In a statement, Florence Welch says:

As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.

“I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king,” she sings on the track. Listen and watch the music video from Autumn de Wilde below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Watch Beach House Play “New Romance” Live For The First Time At Pittsburgh Tour Opener

5 days ago 0

Sadly Pam & Tommy‘s Third Eye Blind x Mötley Crüe Faceoff Is Fictional, Says Stephan Jenkins

5 days ago 0

Snapped Ankles – “Barbecue In Brazil”

5 days ago 0

Stream Conway The Machine’s Surprise Mixtape Greetings Earthlings

5 days ago 0

The Sadies’ Final Album, Co-Produced By Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Coming This Spring

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest