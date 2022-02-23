Florence + The Machine – “King”

After teasing something this week, Florence + The Machine have returned with a new song called “King,” co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff. In a statement, Florence Welch says:

As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.

“I am no mother, I am no bride, I am king,” she sings on the track. Listen and watch the music video from Autumn de Wilde below.