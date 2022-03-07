The new Spiritualized album Everything Was Beautiful was supposed to come out last month, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Everything Was Beautiful will come out in April, which feels somehow appropriate. A new Spiritualized record is always welcome, but a new Spiritualized record coming out when the weather is nice and we can give these songs deep headphones listens while we feel sunlight on our faces? That’s the good shit.

Jason Pierce wrote Everything Was Beautiful by himself in isolation, which seems like a natural state for him, pandemic or no. As usual with Spiritualized, the album features a ton of musicians, but Pierce plays 16 instruments on the record himself. Our boy J Spaceman has already dropped the early tracks “Always Together With You” and “Crazy,” and both are stunners. Today, he’s shared another spiraling hymn called “The Mainline Song.”

Considering the whole history of Spiritualized, maybe it’s a surprise that “The Mainline Song” seems to be about trains, rather than heroin. (It could be about trains and heroin, or trains as a metaphor for heroin, but I don’t think it is.) Over orchestral swells and rising guitar squalls, Pierce asks if we want to go to the city tonight. The song sprawls over six minutes, and it surfs a glorious tidal wave of contentment. Great song. Listen below.

Everything Was Beautiful is out 4/22 on Fat Possum.