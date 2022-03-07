Lady Gaga Announces Global Chromatica Ball Stadium Tour

Lady Gaga played a Las Vegas residency last year, but she hasn’t mounted a full-scale tour since 2017. Chromatica, Gaga’s most recent album, is nearly two years old now. These days, Gaga is making a successful push into movie stardom; many of us recently spent two and a half hours watching her do ridiculous accent work in Ridley Scott’s delightfully batshit House Of Gucci. But Gaga is now gearing up to hit the road. This summer, she’ll play stadiums across both Europe and North America.

Gaga was supposed to tour behind her Chromatica album in 2020, but the novel coronavirus got in the way of those plans. Now, Gaga has finally rescheduled that tour, which will not feature very many dates. The full Chromatica Ball itinerary features 14 shows in 15 cities. If you don’t live near a major population center, you’re probably not going to see Lady Gaga this year. If the tour has any opening acts, they haven’t been announced yet, but nobody goes to see Lady Gaga for the openers anyway. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/17 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

7/24 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

7/26 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome

7/29-30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/11 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

8/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

8/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

9/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

9/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium