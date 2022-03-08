King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “The Dripping Tap”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are (of course) back with another new album — it’s called Omnium Gatherum and pre-orders for it will begin on March 22, though no official release date has been announced yet. It’s the Australian band’s follow-up to last year’s Butterfly 3000, which got the full remix treatment at the top of this year. Omnium Gatherum apparently started as a way to put out songs that didn’t fit on older albums but, in typical King Gizzard fashion, things spiraled from there.

“This recording session felt significant. Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie said in a statement, “Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because (I think) it’s going to change the way we write and record music – at least for a while… A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period’. It feels good.”

Today, the band is releasing the 18-minute lead single “The Dripping Tap.” Check it out below.

Omnium Gatherum pre-orders start on March 22 — there’s no release date announced yet.