Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Remix Album Butterfly 3001

Australian psych-rock goon squad King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are already so wildly prolific that it seems almost unfair to add remix albums to the pile. Nevertheless, they’re following up last year’s synthy Butterfly 3000 with Butterfly 3001, a new space odyssey/remix album featuring reworkings of the original LP’s tracks from artists like the Flaming Lips, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, DāM-FunK, Peaches, and Peaking Lights. We’ve already heard DJ Shadow’s version of “Black Hot Soup,” and today, the entire collection is streaming a day early. Listen to it below.

Butterfly 3001 is out 1/21 on KGLW.

