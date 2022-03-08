Sondre Lerche – “Summer In Reverse” (Feat. CHAI)

New Music March 8, 2022 9:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Sondre Lerche – “Summer In Reverse” (Feat. CHAI)

New Music March 8, 2022 9:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Norwegian indie-pop lifer Sondre Lerche is rolling out a double album called Avatars Of Love early next month. He’s shared the 10-minute single “Dead Of The Night,” “Cut,” “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All,” and a cover of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.” Now, we’re getting a new one called “Summer In Reverse” featuring CHAI. It’s also got a music video, which you can watch below.

“This song was written January 1, 2021, so it’s a bit of a hangover song, really,” Lerche said of his collab with CHAI. “A hangover jam about trying to unhook and ready yourself for a new year through facing some brutal truths. I wanted someone else to sing the pre-choruses, kind of like a soft Greek chorus and I had just heard and loved ‘Donuts Mind If I Do’ by CHAI, so I reached out. I’ve been immensely inspired by Japanese city pop and ambient New Age, and I love how the two go hand in hand somehow. I was thrilled to have some company on the song, so it didn’t feel so pathetic and sad!”

Listen to and watch “Summer In Reverse” below.

Avatars Of Love is out 4/1 via PLZ/InGrooves.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest