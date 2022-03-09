Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Personal Message”

Melody Prochet announced the new Melody’s Echo Chamber album Emotional Eternal and shared its lead single “Looking Backward” back in January. And today, the French psych-pop artist is back with “Personal Message,” a lush, beautifully dazed song once again recorded with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn. “I played violin with Gustav Esjtes of Dungen and Josefin Runsteen. Josefin has transcended the string section to another dimension with her warm virtuosity,” Prochet says.

“I think the music revealed itself so naturally, we didn’t change much from the original material,” Prochet continues in a statement. “The story is inspired by a place I lived by the sea in the south of France. When something disenchanting happened, I would take refuge near my house on the peninsula under the pines, a natural sanctuary where I sent wishes to the shore, I was soothed by its beauty. The song has this washed out wooden and salty vibe like a marine bird.”

The video from director David Corfield of 422 South tries to capture that same feeling. “On the surface a forest can seem like a collection of individuals but below ground they are united,” Corfield says. “A forest is a system that flourishes through sharing.” Watch and listen to “Personal Message” below.

Emotional Eternal is out 4/29 on Domino. Pre-order it here.