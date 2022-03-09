La Neve – “History Solved”

Downtown Boys guitarist Joey La Neve DeFrancesco has been making driving dance music as La Neve for a while now. La Neve’s full-length debut, The Vital Cord, came out in 2019, and today they’re announcing its follow-up, an EP called History Solved that will be released next month. Its lead single (and title track) is urgent and pulsing, filled with rippling screams and distortion.

“The accompanying video, directed by Zac Puls, was in some ways an attempt to recreate the joy and chaos of the band’s live shows at a time when we had all been unable to perform for so long,” La Neve said in a statement. “The exaggerated camera movements work to bring us back to the freeing disorientation that live music, at its best, can provide.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soft Power”

02 “History Solved

03 “Rough Music”

04 “Work To Rule”

05 “A Precious Gem”

The History Solved EP is out 4/15. Pre-order it here.