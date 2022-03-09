S. Carey is continuing the rollout for his first album in four years, Break Me Open, with the release of new single “Waking Up” today. The new song follows the release of the title track back in February. “Waking Up” finds the Bon Iver member walking through the four stages of grief, one verse at a time, over a plaintive piano loop by Eli Teplin, with a string arrangement by Rob Moose.

A statement from Carey:

“Waking Up” is a song I wrote with Eli Teplin. Eli had sent me a few ideas; one was a vibey, contemplative piano loop. I really loved the pacing of it — kind of in time, but kind of rolling like gentle waves. The lyrics lay bare what I was going through at the time: grief and heartbreak. And the minimal instrumentation with Rob Moose’s beautiful strings mark a soft moment on the record.

Watch the “Waking Up” video below.

Break Me Open is out 4/22 on Jagjaguwar.