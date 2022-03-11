The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee”

Boyz II Men were big admirers of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. When the teenage members of Boyz II Men snuck backstage at a Philadelphia radio-station show and auditioned for the former New Edition member Michael Bivins, they sang New Edition’s 1988 single “Can You Stand The Rain,” which Jam and Lewis had written and produced. (“Can You Stand The Rain” peaked at #44.) In 1994, Boyz II Men met Jam and Lewis at a music-industry dinner. They told the story of their audition, sang “Can You Stand The Rain” once again, and told Jam and Lewis that they needed a song like that. Jam and Lewis figured that Boyz II Men were already hugely successful, and they figured that the group didn’t really need their help.

A few weeks later, Boyz II Men, in Minneapolis for the NBA All-Star Game, dropped by Jam and Lewis’ Flyte Tyme studios and played them the in-progress version of II, asking the duo what they thought the album needed. That’s when Jam and Lewis hit on the idea of the begging song. Jam and Lewis actually wrote two songs on II; “All Around The World,” their other contribution, is an uptempo number that never became a single. Working with Boyz II Men, Jam and Lewis were impressed that the singers figured out their own layered harmonies without any help from the writers.

Lyrically, “On Bended Knee” could almost be a sequel to “End Of The Road.” Once again, the members of Boyz II Men are wracked with anguish after a breakup. Once again, they’re begging you to take them back. Bass singer Michael McCary even comes in with another Barry White-style spoken-word rumination on the bridge: “Baby, I’m sorry. Please forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done. Please come back home, girl.” But “On Bended Knee” never feels like a repeat. The song’s title is a sort of triple entendre. The narrator is praying to God to repair this relationship, and he’s also weak in the knees without his love. The ad-libs that end the song suggest another meaning: “Wanna build a new life! Just you and me! Gonna make you my wife! Raise a family!”

In its evocation of marriage, “On Bended Knee” feels like Boyz II Men’s answer to “I Swear,” the Boyz II Men-esque ballad that All-4-One took to #1 earlier in 1994. People must’ve really been in a marrying mood that year. It’s also funny to think about “I’ll Make Love To You” and “On Bended Knee,” two songs that appear right next to one another on the II album, forming a kind of meta-narrative. Traditionally, you’re supposed to make love after getting married, so maybe Boyz II Men were being savvy and modern in flipping the order. But I wonder: How did they mess up their relationship in the first place? They were so committed to making love, but “On Bended Knee” finds them apologizing again and again.

The “On Bended Knee” video offers one explanation: Wanya Morris looked at some other girl with a little too much interest at some kind of store. In the clip, Wanya’s girlfriend is played by Lark Voorhies, who’d just gotten done playing Lisa on Saved By The Bell a year earlier. The clip, from “I’ll Make Love To You” director Lionel C. Martin, shows the members of Boyz II Men in different relationships, and all the women are TV actresses: Kim Fields from The Facts Of Life and Living Single, Renée Jones from Days Of Our Lives, Victoria Rowell from The Young And The Restless. All the guys blow it in different ways, and so they’re all left out in the literal rain, dramatically throwing back their umbrellas when they need to sing big notes. Lots of R&B videos take place in rainstorms, but the singers rarely remember to bring umbrellas. Boyz II Men have the umbrellas, but they’re still willing to get drenched to make their point.

The video is dramatic and ridiculous and also pretty entertaining, and the same holds true for the song. Jam and Lewis’ production is subtle and genuinely lovely; I like it a lot better than what Babyface did with “I’ll Make Love To You.” There are all kinds of nice little touches in there: the tingling bells, the softly whining G-funk keyboard, the pounding piano notes that recall Elton John. But the arrangement stays out of the way of the singers. Jam and Lewis know that Boyz II Men are the main attraction here.

And Boyz II Men really sing that. When singers get all showy with their melismatic runs, they can sometimes lose a song’s melody or its emotional center. I used to get deeply annoyed at all the American Idol performances where contestants would wear plastered-on pageant smiles while singing sad songs. That’s not a problem here. Boyz II Men have these rich interweaving harmonies and these big solo moments, but they always convey the gravity of this heartbreak that they’re describing.

Whenever Boyz II Men launch into big solos, they sound like they’re about to break down. When they come together on the beginning of the chorus, their grief hits like a tidal wave: “Can we go back to the daaaays our love waaaas strong? Can you tell me how a perrrrr-fect love goes wrooooong?” By the time the chorus ends, though, they’re down to a soft half-whisper — like they expended all their energy asking those questions and they know that they’re not going to like the answers. And when that key change hits? Man. Every single moment in “On Bended Knee” practically drowns in cliché, but clichés become clichés for a reason. With “On Bended Knee,” those clichés work. You feel them.

“On Bended Knee” snuck up on me. I never really realized that I cared about this song. It was always just there, and I think I took it for granted. Sitting down to write this column, I found out that I could sing along with every word of the chorus and that, more importantly, I wanted to sing along with every word of the chorus. “On Bended Knee” does nothing new, but the execution is immaculate. Boyz II Men might’ve sounded a bit awkward singing about sex on “I’ll Make Love To You,” but singing about heartbreak was always right in their wheelhouse. With “On Bended Knee,” they nailed it.

When “On Bended Knee” knocked “I’ll Make Love To You” out of the #1 spot, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were a little bummed out. They wanted “I’ll Make Love To You” to get another week on top. In Fred Bronson’s Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits, Jimmy Jam explains: “We’re pretty good friends with Babyface. We were hoping ‘I’ll Make Love To You’ would break the record. Motown said, ‘Look, we couldn’t hold it anymore.'”

Boyz II Men followed “On Bended Knee” with a single that, for once, was not a tender romantic ballad. The members of the group co-wrote and co-produced “Thank You” with Dallas Austin. It’s a breezy midtempo jam about Boyz II Men’s gratitude for their fans, and it’s got some dizzily complex harmonies. I really like “Thank You,” but it peaked at #21, nowhere near the heights of their previous singles. Their next single after “Thank You” was another Babyface-written ballad, and it was another smash. “Water Runs Dry” is yet another begging song, and it’s a good one, with an intricate arrangement full of fleet acoustic guitars and impressionistic strings. Once again, the group had a smash on their hands; “Water Runs Dry” peaked at #2. (It’s a 7.) Maybe this was America telling Boyz II Men that they should just keep singing ballads.

The next two singles from II, “Vibin'” and “I Remember,” only made it to the middle of the Hot 100. It didn’t matter. In the US alone, II sold 12 million copies. And thanks to the back-to-back chart power of “I’ll Make Love To You” and “On Bended Knee,” Boyz II Men pulled off something that only the Beatles had done before. II ends with a really nice a cappella cover of the Beatles’ chart-topper “Yesterday,” almost like Boyz II Men had that goal in mind. Boyz II Men weren’t done making hits, either. The next time they show up in this column, they really will break that “I Will Always Love You” record.

GRADE: 8/10

