Meat Wave, the dark Chicago punk trio with the very gross name, impressed a lot of people around here with their 2021 EP Volcano Park. Since then, the band has signed with Swami Records, the label run by Rocket From The Crypt/Drive Like Jehu/Hot Snakes lifer Swami John Reis. They’re working on a new full-length now, and they’ve just come out with a beast of a single.

“Honest Living” is a song about the systemic forces that cause all of us to work way to much and to be tired all the time. Given the subject matter, the track is an appropriately grimy, bracing sludge-sprint. Meat Wave play with straight-ahead ferocity, and the greasy despair recalls some of the best noise-rock of the ’90s.

The “Honest Living” video is mostly industrial-wasteland footage of Chicago. Meat Wave are currently gearing up for a tour with Swami John Reis’ new band PLOSIVS, which also features Pinback’s Rob Crow and Against Me!’s Atom Willard. Check out the “Honest Living” video and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

3/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts Black Box *

3/21 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

3/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba *

3/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

3/25 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

4/05 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

4/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

4/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

4/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

4/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

* with PLOSIVS