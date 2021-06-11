Stream Meat Wave’s New EP Volcano Park

New Music June 11, 2021 3:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Volcano Park, the new EP by Chicago rock band Meat Wave, has the weird, tired energy of being under a spell. Whether it’s a dizzy spell or a witchcraft-induced sort of spell, it doesn’t matter. The two opening tracks explode with unrelenting aggression; “Tugboat” and “For Sale” pull the listener into a feverish, upbeat blend of emo and post-hardcore.

The songs that follow are like the comedown. “Yell At The Moon” is fast, but menacing and disorienting. “Truth Died” is when things really slow down and the instruments emit sounds that drift aimlessly, and some elements of noise-rock subtly infiltrate “Nursing” to the point where it doesn’t feel real. A repeated line from earlier track “Tugboat” intensifies that disorientation: “You wanted it new/ You wanted it new/ You’re used to it now.” The whole EP has an anxious, restless texture, but it’s powerful and worthwhile.

Stream Volcano Park below.

Volcano Park is out now on Big Scary Monsters.

